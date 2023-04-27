Art School Freshman Home For Break Excitedly Tells Parents All About Color Blue

LA CROSSE, WI—In a formidable display of her newly acquired knowledge, local School of the Art Institute of Chicago freshman Laura Sellers excitedly told her parents all about the color blue when she was back home for a visit Thursday. “So, blue is a color—it’s sort of like purple, but completely different,” said Sellers, explaining that while she’s still no expert, there are actually a lot of practical applications for blue. “I don’t want to get too into the weeds, because it’s a bit complex, but trust me, blue actually shows up quite often in day-to-day life if you have an eye trained enough to notice it. Plus, there’s a lot of different kinds of blue—sky blue, robin’s-egg blue… Stop me if this is getting too complicated.” At press time, Sellers was reportedly frustrated that everyone in her hometown was too provincial to understand blue.

