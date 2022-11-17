CAPE CANAVERAL, FL—In an effort to one day place a permanent outpost in space, NASA confirmed Thursday that the recently launched Artemis I Mega Rocket was carrying mannequins to determine the viability of department stores on the moon. “Sending the three mannequins to the moon will tell us if we could one day establish a Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, or Macy’s on the lunar surface,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson, adding that this test flight would also collect data that would help scientists decide if the environment was right to host an activewear window display, shoe racks, several jewelry counters, and fitting rooms. “We are expecting the mannequins to touch down in the Apollo Basin, which could be a habitable location for an enclosed shopping center with plenty of parking and several fast food chain restaurants in the vicinity. This mission is a huge first step in determining whether humans could one day shop on the moon.” At press time, concerns were reportedly growing over the NASA expedition when the mannequins onboard the Artemis’ Orion capsule were unresponsive to mission control.

