PBS’s educational series Arthur about an 8-year-old anthropomorphic aardvark navigating life will end after 25 seasons, making it the longest-running kids animated series in history. What do you think?

“Hopefully, the finale will finally resolve the question of whether or not friendship is important.” Anastasia Heckman, Barge Weigher

“Wow, I didn’t even realize they were still making children.” Orlando Gray, Banner Stitcher