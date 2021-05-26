Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

While mason jars and metal straws may seem like a hot internet trend, there’s actually a larger movement of everyday people trying to eliminate waste from their lives entirely. You asked The Onion your most pressing questions about living a zero waste lifestyle, and we have the answers.
Question
What can I as an individual do to cut down on emissions?
Answer
Every little bit helps, as long as the person asking this question runs Exxon-Mobile.
Question
How do I minimize my food waste?
Answer
You’re gonna finish it, and you’re gonna like it.
Question
How can I cut back on my gasoline usage?
Answer
Use milk or creamer to mix your coffee with instead.
Question
How can I order takeout while cutting down on waste?
Answer
It will take some getting used to, but you can go to a local restaurant, order a meal, and sit down at the table to eat.
Question
How do I go zero waste if I want to own a dog?
Answer
While it’s tempting to go out and buy a brand new pup, it’s so much easier on the environment if you make your own out of the fur, skin, and bones you already have lying around the house.
Question
What should I do with all my plastic?
Answer
The ocean has a bunch of space it’s not using for anything.
Question
Any tips for recycling?
Answer
Wash and sort your glass, metal, plastics, and cardboard so they can be efficiently shipped to Asia and burned there.
Question
What if I have a biodegradable...problem...of the...human variety?
Answer
Let just say old man Porter has some hogs down by the creek and they’ll...do...an eco-friendly job.
Question
Doesn’t compost smell really bad?
Answer
You’re really looking for any excuse not to do this, huh?
Question
What items are truly necessary?
Answer
Just the clothes on your back, a bottle of shine, and a trusty harmonica.
Question
What’s the best way to prevent myself from making waste in the future?
Answer
Die.
