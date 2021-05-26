Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

While mason jars and metal straws may seem like a hot internet trend, there’s actually a larger movement of everyday people trying to eliminate waste from their lives entirely. You asked The Onion your most pressing questions about living a zero waste lifestyle, and we have the answers.

Advertisement

2 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

What can I as an individual do to cut down on emissions?

Advertisement

3 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Every little bit helps, as long as the person asking this question runs Exxon-Mobile.

Advertisement

4 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

How do I minimize my food waste?

Advertisement

5 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

You’re gonna finish it, and you’re gonna like it.

Advertisement

6 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

How can I cut back on my gasoline usage?

Advertisement

7 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Use milk or creamer to mix your coffee with instead.

Advertisement

8 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

How can I order takeout while cutting down on waste?

Advertisement

9 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

It will take some getting used to, but you can go to a local restaurant, order a meal, and sit down at the table to eat.

Advertisement

10 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

How do I go zero waste if I want to own a dog?

Advertisement

11 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

While it’s tempting to go out and buy a brand new pup, it’s so much easier on the environment if you make your own out of the fur, skin, and bones you already have lying around the house.

Advertisement

12 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

What should I do with all my plastic?

Advertisement

13 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

The ocean has a bunch of space it’s not using for anything.

Advertisement

14 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Any tips for recycling?

Advertisement

15 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Wash and sort your glass, metal, plastics, and cardboard so they can be efficiently shipped to Asia and burned there.

Advertisement

16 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

What if I have a biodegradable...problem...of the...human variety?

Advertisement

17 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Let just say old man Porter has some hogs down by the creek and they’ll...do...an eco-friendly job.

Advertisement

18 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Doesn’t compost smell really bad?

Advertisement

19 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

You’re really looking for any excuse not to do this, huh?

Advertisement

20 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

What items are truly necessary?

Advertisement

21 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Just the clothes on your back, a bottle of shine, and a trusty harmonica.

Advertisement

22 / 24

Question

Question

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

What’s the best way to prevent myself from making waste in the future?

Advertisement

23 / 24

Answer

Answer

Illustration for article titled Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Go Zero Waste

Die.

Advertisement

24 / 24