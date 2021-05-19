Ask ‘The Onion’: How To Score The Best Deal On Travel

With airlines and hotels beginning to open up at full capacity, there’s never been a better time to get major discounts on vacations. You asked The Onion your most pressing questions on travel deals, and we have the answers.

Which are the most expensive months to travel?

January through March, followed by April to June, then July to September, and finally, October, November, and December.

What time of day are tickets the cheapest?

Ah shit, you just missed it.

How can I save on seat assignment fees?

Go to your seat selection portal, click on “careers,” then select “flight attendant.”

What’s the best website for finding travel deals?

A good rule of thumb is to go by whichever one has the goofiest anthropomorphic animal in the ad.

Can it be cheaper to get two one-way tickets instead of a round trip?

It’s actually cheaper to buy a single one-way ticket and never look back.

Are Economy seats worth the lower price?

They seem like a good deal, but when you factor in the additional costs of checked baggage and a higher crime rate in coach, it’s not always worth it.

Which airlines offer flexibility around booking and cancellations?

Most airlines are willing to offer protection for the cost of an additional flight.

Do you know anyone in Louisville I could maybe stay with?

Our friend Steven lives outside the city, but we haven’t spoken to him in years so it would be kind of weird to ask.

Is 29 too old for spring break?

Yes, but we both know that’s not going to stop you.

What is the most cost-effective way to travel with children?

Cut an air hole in a suitcase and pack them in with a box of Gushers.

What’s the best budget airline?

Any airline that’s only had one to two crashes per year.

How much does one of the lifetime unlimited airline tickets cost now?

Just get a private jet, show off.

