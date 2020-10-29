America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Aspiring Actor Considers Giving Up After Struggling To Break Into Steven Spielberg’s House

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 43
Vol 56 Issue 43actingSteven Spielberg
Illustration for article titled Aspiring Actor Considers Giving Up After Struggling To Break Into Steven Spielberg’s House

LOS ANGELES—Complaining that successful entry was largely determined by nepotism, aspiring actor Xander Barrick confirmed Thursday he might give up on his dreams after struggling for years to break into Steven Spielberg’s 20,000-square-foot Pacific Palisades compound. “I moved out here in 2017 and have been trying to break in ever since, but there are just so many barriers you have to overcome,” said Barrick, admitting he was optimistic when he first arrived in Hollywood, especially after he landed in a spot on the front lawn and made a brief appearance in Spielberg’s living room window. “Lately, I find myself climbing higher and higher only to fall back down to ground level again. It’s frustrating, because if I could make it in this place, I know people would start noticing me in ways they haven’t before. But it’s just so hard to get your foot in the door.” At press time, several reports indicated Barrick had resolved to break into porn director Dale DaBone’s studio apartment.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

New Parents Freaked Out Upon Learning That Babies Can Live Up To 100 Years

Country To Experience Rare Halloween Full Moon

Facebook User Verifies Truth Of Article By Carefully Checking It Against Own Preconceived Opinions

Lines Come To Standstill Outside Wisconsin Polls After State’s Official Voting Pen Rolls Under Vending Machine