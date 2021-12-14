Switzerland has legalized new Sarco suicide pods, 3D-printed capsules that fill with nitrogen gas, which creators say will allow users to fall unconscious and die a painless death. What do you think?
“Dying painlessly does seem like a great way to end a fabulous Swiss vacation.”
Kassandra Jarvis, Document Collator
“Oh, I won’t need any assistance.”
Gavin O’Sullivan, Relaxation Coach
“Do they have any alternatives to nitrogen gas? I hear that’s terrible for you.”
Ben Saxelby, Bovine Inseminator