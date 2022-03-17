A 10-foot-wide asteroid recently struck the Earth north of Iceland within hours of its discovery by astronomers, generating a blast equal to3,000 tons of exploding TNT and making it only the fifth asteroid ever observed in space before striking the Earth. What do you think?

“Thank God we decided to p ut the Arctic Sea there.” Desmond Baxter, Pill Designer

Advertisement

“Yikes, any bigger and it could have wiped out the dinosaurs again.” Carlos Groetzinger, Systems Analyst