CHICAGO—Trembling with trepidation at what wonders lay in store, friends of local man Marc Gaines reportedly listened in rapt enjoyment Tuesday as he recounted the plot of The Jungle Cruise, a film he had watched over the weekend. “So basically, Emily Blunt is this explorer and she’s going around with her brother trying to find this flower with healing abilities,” said Gaines to his enthralled associates, whose hearts were reportedly hammering in their chests as they leaned forward entranced while he struggled to remember the name of Dwayne Johnson’s character. “Then at the end, there’s a big, like, jungle action sequence. It’s a little confusing, but there are some conquistadors and I think there’s like a curse, and anyway, there’s a lot of pretty cool CGI fights and stuff.” At press time, the friends were reportedly cheering and pumping their fists as Gaines went on to explain how something sort of interesting had happened to him while he was at the movie theater.

