America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Astronaut Becomes First Woman To Reach Deepest Point In Ocean

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 23
Vol 56 Issue 23Opinion

Former astronaut Kathy Sullivan, the first U.S. woman to walk in space, made history again this week by diving a submersible vehicle to the deepest point in the Mariana Trench, becoming the first woman to visit the area that sits nearly seven miles below the Pacific Ocean. What do you think?

“Where will she go next—all the way through?”

Ken Poulin • Amphibious Vehicle Mechanic

Advertisement

“Makes sense. The ocean is essentially outer space but wetter.”

Janae Stephens • Parakeet Counselor

“Big whoop. You can throw someone overboard and they’ll eventually make it down there, too.”

Bradley Landrum • Rotary Phone Devotee

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘Trump Is Finally Done, Trump Is Finally Done,’ Says Strait-Jacketed Opinion Columnist Babbling To Cup Of Applesauce

TV Critic Struggling To Explain Appeal Of Watching Television To Average American

‘Paw Patrol’ Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times In Back

37-Year-Old Worried He Might Have Missed Boat On Becoming Child Prodigy