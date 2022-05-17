LOW EARTH ORBIT—Admitting he knew it wasn’t strictly allowed by his mission commanders, astronaut Lance Mann reportedly lifted his helmet Tuesday to sneak a quick forbidden gulp of space air. “I know I’m not supposed to, but I just can’t resist,” the NASA astronaut said during a routine spacewalk to repair one of the International Space Station’s solar arrays, his mouth watering with evident delight as he anticipated his first taste of space’s sweet nectar. “All through training, they were always harping on about how we should never remove our helmets under any circumstances when outside the ISS. But that only made me want to try some space air even more. After all, how bad can one lungful be?” At press time, reports confirmed the visibly delighted Mann was coughing up blood after the vacuum of space collapsed both of his lungs.