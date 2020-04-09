Astronaut’s Estranged Wife Accused Of Lying About Space Crime

The estranged wife of NASA astronaut Anne McClain has been indicted for lying to federal authorities about McClain stealing her identity to access her bank account while aboard the International Space Station, a claim that would have been the first known case of a crime committed in space had it been true. What do you think?

“In the end, the real space crime was the demise of a beautiful m arriage.” Charlie O’Sullivan • Sock Designer

“They could have just checked the footage from the space ATM.” Viv Kirkpatrick • Book Foreward Writer