American Voices

Astronaut’s Estranged Wife Accused Of Lying About Space Crime

Vol 56 Issue 14Opinion

The estranged wife of NASA astronaut Anne McClain has been indicted for lying to federal authorities about McClain stealing her identity to access her bank account while aboard the International Space Station, a claim that would have been the first known case of a crime committed in space had it been true. What do you think?

“In the end, the real space crime was the demise of a beautiful marriage.”

Charlie O’Sullivan • Sock Designer

“They could have just checked the footage from the space ATM.”

Viv Kirkpatrick • Book Foreward Writer

“I’m sorry, am I supposed to have a cohesive opinion about this? What the fuck just happened?”

Dale Young • Pelt Supplier

