America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Astronaut To Vote From Space

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 39
Vol 56 Issue 39Opinion

For the second time in her career, NASA astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins will cast her vote for president from space, electronically forwarding her ballot from the International Space Station to Mission Control in Houston. What do you think?

“Distrust for electronic voting is why I always deliver my ballot to NASA in person.”

Simon RocchettiUnemployed

Advertisement

And yet voting remains elusive for all our many felon astronauts.

Matt SullivanHorse Exterminator

“It really shouldn’t be that hard to find a polling place near your job.”

Cara Raymond • Paper Flattener

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Disney World On Lockdown After Mickey Escapes Enclosure, Rampages Through Park

Biden Removes ‘Defeating Trump’ From Platform To Avoid Alienating Swing Voters

Your Horoscopes — Week Of September 29, 2020

Corner Store Customers Saddened By Sight Of Frantic Trump Doing Scratch-Off Tickets Right On Counter