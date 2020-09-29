Astronaut To Vote From Space

For the second time in her career, NASA astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins will cast her vote for president from space, electronically forwarding her ballot from the International Space Station to Mission Control in Houston. What do you think?

“Distru st for electronic voting is why I always deliver my ballot to NASA in person.” Simon Rocchetti • Unemployed

“ And yet voting remains elusive for all our many felon astronauts. ” Matt Sullivan • Horse Exterminator