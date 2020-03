Astronomers in Tucson have discovered a car-sized asteroid circling the planet, which they believe was captured by Earth’s gravitational pull in 2017 but will soon spin off to continue its journey around the sun. What do you think?

“Are they sure it wasn’t just the regular moon from farther away?” Desiree Stephens • Cardigan Designer

“Please. It’s no Phobos.” Gino Mcleod • Baseball Glove Conditioner

