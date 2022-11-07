The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to claim the franchise’s second World Series title, three years after the team’s sign-stealing cheating scandal that made them the most hated team in the MLB. What do you think?

“The important thing is n ow I don’t have to hear about baseball again for several months.” Derick Oliver, Amateur Dietician

“Glad they figured out how to win without cheating detectably.” Noelle Tang, High-Energy Astrophysicist