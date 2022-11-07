The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to claim the franchise’s second World Series title, three years after the team’s sign-stealing cheating scandal that made them the most hated team in the MLB. What do you think?
“The important thing is now I don’t have to hear about baseball again for several months.”
Derick Oliver, Amateur Dietician
“Glad they figured out how to win without cheating detectably.”
Noelle Tang, High-Energy Astrophysicist
“Now they can hit trash cans in celebration.”
Felipe Davis, Unemployed