At Long Last: Tetsuya Nomura Has Finally Revealed That Braising Is The Best Method For Cooking A Chocobo

For decades, Final Fantasy fans have been plagued by one big question: How the heck do you prepare a chocobo? Sure, we’ve all spent countless hours riding these ostrich-like gaming icons around the games’ various maps, but not once has Square Enix even hinted at how you would go about cooking one. Well, ponder no longer, gamers: Tetsuya Nomura, one of main artists behind the series, has finally revealed that braising is the best method for cooking a chocobo.

At long last, the truth has been unveiled!

In an interview yesterday with Famitsu, Nomura suggested starting with some nice, fresh chocobo thighs, preferably with the skin and bone still on. The gaming legend added that you would want to give the meat a good browning in the pan. To get the most flavor out of the flightless bird, he recommends tossing them in a dutch oven and cooking “low and slow” for a minimum of four hours until the meat falls off the bone.

As far as seasonings go, Nomura confirmed that chocobo is a pretty flexible protein.



“You’ll want some aromatics—a bit of onion and garlic—and some herbs, but keep it on the lighter side, since you want to be able to taste that nice gaminess of the chocobo meat itself,” Nomura added, stressing that gamers can feel free to add some starch, like potatoes or beans, if you want to make the meal a bit heartier. And, of course, he encouraged garnishing with some lemon or parsley at the end.

This revelation certainly flies in the face of the prevailing fan theories that chocobo is best prepared on a rotisserie or a charcoal grill. But hey, given Nomura’s long-standing silence on the matter, you can’t blame us for trying. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, though, it’s time to put Nomura’s guidance to the test. Bon appétit, gamers!