From the second they land in Beijing, athletes, coaches, reporters, and officials are quarantined inside a massive, closed-loop isolation area that they are not permitted to leave. We asked athletes what it’s like to live inside the 2022 Winter Olympic bubble, and this is what they said.
Ireen Wuest (Netherlands, Speed Skating)
Ireen Wuest (Netherlands, Speed Skating)
“I love it. When, ever since your teenage years, you’ve surrendered 18 hours a day to skating in a circle, freedom is terrifying.”
Timothy LeDuc (USA, Pairs Figure Skating)
Timothy LeDuc (USA, Pairs Figure Skating)
“I don’t like that they sometimes make me take off my ice skates before going inside.”
Shaun White (USA, Snowboard Halfpipe)
Shaun White (USA, Snowboard Halfpipe)
“Wait, the Olympics are in Beijing? Shit, I’m in Montreal. I must have gotten the wrong info.”
Benjamin Alexander (Jamaica, Alpine Skiing)
Benjamin Alexander (Jamaica, Alpine Skiing)
“When I tried to run to the store yesterday, I was chased down by a floating white balloon. I awoke at the top of the luge and ended up winning bronze, so I can’t complain.”
Brittany Bowe (USA, Speed Skating)
Brittany Bowe (USA, Speed Skating)
“You can barely tell there’s a genocide of an ethnic minority going on outside of here!”
Brooke D’Hondt (Canada, Snowboard Halfpipe)
Brooke D’Hondt (Canada, Snowboard Halfpipe)
“It seems nice at first. Everyone is polite, the food is decent, everything seems catered to you. Then, bam! You’re suddenly forced to compete against people from around the world in a high stakes, winner-takes-all tournament of champions for the viewing pleasure of millions around the world.”
Nathan Chen (USA, Figure Skating)
Nathan Chen (USA, Figure Skating)
“Do you mind? I’m kinda in the middle of a quad jump right now.”
Charles Barkley (USA, Basketball)
Charles Barkley (USA, Basketball)
“I’m not supposed to be here, and they won’t let me out.”
Chloe Kim (USA, Snowboard Halfpipe)
Chloe Kim (USA, Snowboard Halfpipe)
“It’s a great place to enjoy a Red Bull in your Oakleys with the rest of the U.S. Snowboard Team, thanks to Nike.”
Maarten Meiners (Netherlands, Alpine Skiing)
Maarten Meiners (Netherlands, Alpine Skiing)
“There’s a very thin man who walks back and forth in the corridors whose mission appears to be smoothing out any indentations our shoes make in the carpeting. I thought he worked for the Olympics, but he hides when he sees other employees.”
Maame Biney (USA, Short Track Speed Skating)
Maame Biney (USA, Short Track Speed Skating)
“It’s actually nice being in an environment that has Covid precautions for a change!”
Yūto Totsuka (Japan, Snowboarding Halfpipe)
Yūto Totsuka (Japan, Snowboarding Halfpipe)
“Snowboarding is supposed to be a social sport, but when I’m trapped in my room, forced to snowboard on my blankets and pillows, it’s not as fun.”
Elana Meyers Taylor (USA, Bobsled)
Elana Meyers Taylor (USA, Bobsled)
“I keep hearing all this talk about an Olympic Village? What is everyone talking about? I’ve been sleeping in a bobsled for a week.”
Sean Doherty (USA, Biathlon)
Sean Doherty (USA, Biathlon)
“In the Olympic biathlon event, you ski fast and shoot stuff with a rifle. If I wanted to escape this bubble, I could. Easily.”
Jennifer Jones (Canada, Curling)
Jennifer Jones (Canada, Curling)
“We aren’t allowed to leave our rooms, even to compete. Instead we have to stay inside and remotely control robot versions of ourselves.”
Hilary Knight (USA, Ice Hockey)
Hilary Knight (USA, Ice Hockey)
“It took a while to get used to being fed by the food cannons, but anything to stop unnecessary contact must be good.”
Johannes Thingnes Bø (Norway, Biathlon)
Johannes Thingnes Bø (Norway, Biathlon)
“Most of us spend our free time at the 24-hour Olympian-only pansexual orgy, so it’s pretty much like all the other Olympics.”
Red Gerard (USA, Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air)
Red Gerard (USA, Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air)
“Wow. Holy shit. Maybe the real bubble is the world outside the Olympics.”
All slides
- Athletes Describe What It’s Like To Be Inside Beijing’s Olympic Bubble
- Ireen Wuest (Netherlands, Speed Skating)
- Timothy LeDuc (USA, Pairs Figure Skating)
- Shaun White (USA, Snowboard Halfpipe)
- Benjamin Alexander (Jamaica, Alpine Skiing)
- Brittany Bowe (USA, Speed Skating)
- Brooke D’Hondt (Canada, Snowboard Halfpipe)
- Nathan Chen (USA, Figure Skating)
- Charles Barkley (USA, Basketball)
- Chloe Kim (USA, Snowboard Halfpipe)
- Maarten Meiners (Netherlands, Alpine Skiing)
- Maame Biney (USA, Short Track Speed Skating)
- Yūto Totsuka (Japan, Snowboarding Halfpipe)
- Elana Meyers Taylor (USA, Bobsled)
- Sean Doherty (USA, Biathlon)
- Jennifer Jones (Canada, Curling)
- Hilary Knight (USA, Ice Hockey)
- Johannes Thingnes Bø (Norway, Biathlon)
- Red Gerard (USA, Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air)