Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

The city of Atlanta is facing backlash after announcing plans to bulldoze 85-acres of forest to build a $90 million replica of the city for police to train. The Onion asked several Atlanta police officers why they support ‘Cop City,’ and this is what they said.
Patrolman Reggie Burke
“This training will come in handy the next time I need to fire a rocket launcher into a crowd of people.”
Officer Carmen Watts
“It would be cool to have a place where I could work out and train in between naps in my police cruiser.”
Officer Saul Asch
“Well, basically—hey, I just remembered cops don’t need to explain themselves.”
Officer Dean Gregory
“How can we serve the community without a fortified stronghold miles away from civilization?”
Officer Ben Carvosso
“We don’t need it, we just want it, which fortunately always counts as the same thing.”
Officer Lesley Finch
“I still can’t tell the difference between my gun and taser, but with eight or nine more training courses I should be able to figure it out.”
Officer Zack Rhodes
“You really want a bunch of cops scattered in the community?”
Sergeant Frank McMillan
“We must do everything in our power to keep those tax dollars from falling into the wrong poor children’s hands.”
Officer Tyrell Lee
“How can you have a military without a base?”
Officer Christina Williams
“Somebody’s gotta do something about all those ugly trees.”
Officer Ryan Strickland
“Poorly trained officers have killed dozens of people over the last decade, but with the skills provided by cop city, we would easily push that into the hundreds.”
Officer Edd Weber
“I desperately need training on how to shoot an unarmed man seven to 40 times.”
Officer Anthony Coleman
“Kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill.”
Officer Garrett Lattman
“Because it’ll be like a totally cool fort thing where only my cop friends are allowed and we can just like hang out and nobody will be mean to us.”
Officer Drew Taggart
“I heard we’ll have all the King of Queens we can watch.”
Officer Leo Chang
“It’s only scary if you’re a criminal or anybody else.”
Officer Scott Fletcher
“This mock city is the closest thing I’m going to get to an all-white Atlanta.”
Officer Zach Guarino
“I’ll ask the questions! Now stop resisting!”
