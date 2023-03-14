Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

Opinion

Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

The city of Atlanta is facing backlash after announcing plans to bulldoze 85-acres of forest to build a $90 million replica of the city for police to train. The Onion asked several Atlanta police officers why they support ‘Cop City,’ and this is what they said.

Patrolman Reggie Burke

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“This training will come in handy the next time I need to fire a rocket launcher into a crowd of people.”

Officer Carmen Watts

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“It would be cool to have a place where I could work out and train in between naps in my police cruiser.”

Officer Saul Asch

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“Well, basically—hey, I just remembered cops don’t need to explain themselves.”

Officer Dean Gregory

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“How can we serve the community without a fortified stronghold miles away from civilization?”

Officer Ben Carvosso

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“We don’t need it, we just want it, which fortunately always counts as the same thing.”

Officer Lesley Finch

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“I still can’t tell the difference between my gun and taser, but with eight or nine more training courses I should be able to figure it out.”

Officer Zack Rhodes

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“You really want a bunch of cops scattered in the community?”

Sergeant Frank McMillan

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“We must do everything in our power to keep those tax dollars from falling into the wrong poor children’s hands.”

Officer Tyrell Lee

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“How can you have a military without a base?”

Officer Christina Williams

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“Somebody’s gotta do something about all those ugly trees.”

Officer Ryan Strickland

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“Poorly trained officers have killed dozens of people over the last decade, but with the skills provided by cop city, we would easily push that into the hundreds.”

Officer Edd Weber

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“I desperately need training on how to shoot an unarmed man seven to 40 times.”

Officer Anthony Coleman

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“Kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill, kill.”

Officer Garrett Lattman

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“Because it’ll be like a totally cool fort thing where only my cop friends are allowed and we can just like hang out and nobody will be mean to us.”

Officer Drew Taggart

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“I heard we’ll have all the King of Queens we can watch.”

Officer Leo Chang

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“It’s only scary if you’re a criminal or anybody else.”

Officer Scott Fletcher

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“This mock city is the closest thing I’m going to get to an all-white Atlanta.”

Officer Zach Guarino

Image for article titled Atlanta Police Explain Why They Need ‘Cop City’

“I’ll ask the questions! Now stop resisting!”

