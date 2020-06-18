America's Finest News Source.
Aunt Jemima, Mrs. Butterworth, Uncle Ben’s Brands To Be Overhauled

The parent companies of Aunt Jemima pancake mix, Mrs. Butterworth syrup, and Uncle Ben’s rice have each announced this week plans to revamp or fully retire the brands, acknowledging the racist origins of the images. What do you think?

“I think this is an erasure of how much aunts and uncles have contributed to society.”

Will Culbertson • Lint Remover

“It’s time to end the harmful stereotype that all black women are filled with syrup.”

Tonya Boudry • School Doula

“Like I’ve been saying for years, all of this could have been avoided if every product logo was a sexy anime lady.”

Levi Hartman • Unemployed

