The world’s largest annual drug survey has ranked Australia as the drunkest country on the planet, with residents surveyed getting drunk an average of 27 times over the course of the year, almost double the global average of 15 times. What do you think?

“So that’s w hy they talk like that.” Jewel Swartz, Child Auditor

Advertisement

“I hope Australians find a healthy way to celebrate this news.” Sabina Lewis, Elephant Walker