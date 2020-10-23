Average Overdraft Fees Reach Record High

According to a study from the personal finance company Bankrate, the average overdraft fee in the U.S. this year is $33.47, an $0.11 increase from 2019 and the highest level on record. What do you think?

“We should just be grateful that banks allow us to access our money at all.” Patrick Myrin • Systems Analyst

“Overdraft fees are a small price to pay for terrible customer service.” Simone Korda • Second Trombonist