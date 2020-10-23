America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Average Overdraft Fees Reach Record High

Vol 56 Issue 42Opinion

According to a study from the personal finance company Bankrate, the average overdraft fee in the U.S. this year is $33.47, an $0.11 increase from 2019 and the highest level on record. What do you think?

“We should just be grateful that banks allow us to access our money at all.”

Patrick MyrinSystems Analyst

“Overdraft fees are a small price to pay for terrible customer service.”

Simone KordaSecond Trombonist

“Well, I’m not a big fan of fees, but I do like seeing records broken.”

Reese Anderson • Desert Developer

