Average Overdraft Fees Reach Record High

According to a study from the personal finance company Bankrate, the average overdraft fee in the U.S. this year is $33.47, an $0.11 increase from 2019 and the highest level on record. What do you think?
“We should just be grateful that banks allow us to access our money at all.”
Patrick Myrin • Systems Analyst
“Overdraft fees are a small price to pay for terrible customer service.”
Simone Korda • Second Trombonist
“Well, I’m not a big fan of fees, but I do like seeing records broken.”
Reese Anderson • Desert Developer