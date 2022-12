We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The USDA reported over 50 million birds have died amid a record-breaking outbreak of avian flu in the United States, affecting flocks in 46 states and surpassing a previous high set in 2015. What do you think?

“I’m so glad there’s no flu for humans.” Ted Soto, Freelance Gate Agent

“Nice to be able to just sit back and watch a pandemic for once.” Milo Sauls, Pepper Picker