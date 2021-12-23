Two babies survived one of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky two weeks ago after the bathtub they were sheltering in was ripped out of the ground and tossed with them inside, their grandmother later finding them in the yard with only minor injuries. What do you think?
“As a shower person, I know I’d be a goner.”
Jerry Suade, Intelligence Analyst
“God would never let harm come to a bathtub.”
Marjorie O’Brien, Unemployed
“And I bet they were pretty clean as well!”
Lyndon Morley, Disease Cartographer