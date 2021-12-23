Two babies survived one of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky two weeks ago after the bathtub they were sheltering in was ripped out of the ground and tossed with them inside, their grandmother later finding them in the yard with only minor injuries. What do you think?

“As a sh ower person, I know I’d be a goner.” Jerry Suade, Intelligence Analyst

“God would never let harm come to a bathtub.” Marjorie O’Brien, Unemployed