‘Baby Shark’ Becomes Most-Viewed Youtube Video Of All Time

“Baby Shark,” the children’s song produced by South Korean company Pinkfong, has been played over 7.043 billion times, beating Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” to become the most-watched Youtube video ever. What do you think?

“I am dismay ed at the infantilization of one of nature’s most powerful predators.” Drew Abecassis • Unemployed

“May it reign a thousand years.” Conor Perrin • Billboard Erector