American Voices

‘Baby Shark’ Becomes Most-Viewed Youtube Video Of All Time

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 44
Vol 56 Issue 44Opinion

“Baby Shark,” the children’s song produced by South Korean company Pinkfong, has been played over 7.043 billion times, beating Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” to become the most-watched Youtube video ever. What do you think?

“I am dismayed at the infantilization of one of nature’s most powerful predators.”

Drew AbecassisUnemployed

“May it reign a thousand years.”

Conor PerrinBillboard Erector

“To be fair, a number of those views are probably from the Baby Shark’s friends and family.”

Sara Mills • Graffiti Critic

