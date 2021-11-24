LOS ANGELES—Blasting them for the constant noise while his team was trying to deliver their lines, Baker Mayfield admitted Wednesday that he was struggling to tune out the booing of Progressive fans on his commercial set. “Look, I’m going out there every day knowing I’m doing my best, and I’m trying not to let their harsh judgment bother me,” sai d Mayfield, who claimed his focus was entirely on elevating his cast mates, not pandering to fair weather insurance ad fans. “I know my articulation hasn’t been on point, you have up and down weeks when you’re filming, but if they can’t understand that, that’s their problem, not mine. It does get to you though, when you’re putting your heart out there trying to nail a punch line and they don’t appreciate it.” At press time, Mayfield had further anger fans by flipping off TMZ reporters and refusing to talk to the trades after leaving set.

