Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has apologized for its advertising campaign that featured young children posing with teddy bears that appeared to be dressed in BDSM costumes, claiming the ads were not approved by the company. What do you think?

“Won’t publicly sha ming them just make them hornier?” Zach Maynee, Cattle Nutritionist

“Teddy bears should not be portrayed in anything but vanilla missionary.” Gavin Blyan, Banjo Stringer