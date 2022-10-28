Election officials warn that the 2022 midterms could be impacted by a ballot paper shortage brought about by supply chain issues during the pandemic and worsened by editing mistakes or last-minute changes to local ballots requiring a large-scale reprint. What do you think?
“Imagine how bad this would be in a country where people voted.”
Chet Chapman, Jam Connoisseur
“That’s why I always bring my own reusable ballot from home.”
Eloy Galloway, Video Game Coach
“Not a problem if enough people are intimidated out of voting.”
Marianne Wood, Plaque Mounter