Election officials warn that the 2022 midterms could be impacted by a ballot paper shortage brought about by supply chain issues during the pandemic and worsened by editing mistakes or last-minute changes to local ballots requiring a large-scale reprint. What do you think?

“Imagine how bad t his would be in a country where people voted.” Chet Chapman, Jam Connoisseur

“That’s why I always bring my own reusable ballot from home.” Eloy Galloway, Video Game Coach