Band Remembers Back When They Used To Play Shows For 10 People Instead Of 4 People

AUSTIN, TX—Shaking their heads while recalling the days when they were just starting out, the members of local band Andy World Warhol remembered back when they used to play shows for 10 people instead of four people, sources confirmed Wednesday. “Yeah, man, we’d be there in this huge bar playing in front of, like, 10 or 12 people, which was crazy when you think about how these days we’re barely getting five,” said lead guitarist Kyle Winslow, recalling all the dank bars reeking of beer and urine that the band used to play at on Wednesdays and Thursdays a decade ago and still plays at now, except on Mondays and Tuesdays instead. “When we started back in the late-aughts, we’d be calling up our buddies before the show begging them to come, and now we’d never call them because we know with the kids and everything they’d never come out on a weeknight. In those days, we’d finish a set to see that no one had stayed till the end except our girlfriends, which I don’t mind admitting could be rough. It’s way different now, though, since [bassist] Clyde [Olsen] and [rhythm guitarist Wade] Bollier aren’t seeing anyone anymore. It’s funny—in many ways, things were a lot better back then.” The me mbers of Andy World Warhol also recalled back when they used to receive a smattering of unenthusiastic applause after finishing a song instead of a single subdued “Woo.”

