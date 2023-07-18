Bank Of America To Pay $250 Million For Illegal Fees, Fake Accounts

Bank of America has been ordered by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $250 million in fines and customer refunds for double-charging fees, withholding reward bonuses, and opening accounts without customers’ knowledge or permission. What do you think?
“I still trust banks to do what’s in the best interest of banks.”
Lea Carson, Systems Analyst
“Good to know that if I did all those illegal things, it would just be a fine.”
Hugo Steltor, Knife Consultant
“Well, at least I got a free pen out of it.”
Marco Portman, Meter Reader