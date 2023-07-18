Bank Of America To Pay $250 Million For Illegal Fees, Fake Accounts

Bank of America has been ordered by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $250 million in fines and customer refunds for double-charging fees, withholding reward bonuses, and opening accounts without customers’ knowledge or permission. What do you think?

“I still trust banks to do what’s in t he best interest of banks.” Lea Carson, Systems Analyst

“Good to know that if I did all those illegal things, it would just be a fine.” Hugo Steltor, Knife Consultant

Advertisement