U.S. Olympic runner Shelby Houlihan has been given a four-year ban from the sport after the Athletics Integrity Unit rejected her claim that a contaminated pork burrito she ate caused her positive steroid test. What do you think?

“Burritos are the caus e of a lot of my problems too.” Beatrix Minardi • Bus Custodian

“It could have also been the steroids I gave her.” Jeffrey Overholt • Road Trip Counselor