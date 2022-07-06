WASHINGTON—Stressing that he was no longer the nation’s head of state and that he believed it was important to establish appropriate boundaries, former President Barack Obama asked the United States of America to stop contacting him Wednesday. “Look, I’ve moved on with my life, and it’s time you moved on with yours,” said Obama, who later confided to reporters that he was doing his own thing now and felt happier since putting distance between himself and what he described as a toxic situation with a country whose attempts to reconnect with him were “just sad at this point.” “It’s been almost six years, and to be honest, I was pretty checked out by the end. I’m respectfully asking you to give me the same distance I’ve given you. While there are things I will always cherish about our time together, I don’t like hearing you say I was the best you’ve ever had. You need to learn how to figure things out on your own without me.” The 44th president then added that because he thought it was best America hear it from him first, he wanted the nation to know he had been spending more time with France.