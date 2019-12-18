Barack Obama: Women Are Better Leaders Than Men

While speaking at an event in Singapore, former President Obama argued that if women ran every country in the world, there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes, and that women are “indisputably” better than men. What do you think?
“Of course, he goes to a female country and says it.”
Carl Knowles • Pant Sizer
“Great, yet another stereotype for women to overcome.”
Laverne Stout • Unemployed
“I know the argument most men will retort with, but trust me, the Mad Queen of Madagascar Ranavalona I is the exception to the rule.”
Stephen Sinclair • Amateur Accountant