Barbados has removed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, officially becoming a republic on the 55th anniversary of the Caribbean nation’s independence from the United Kingdom. What do you think?

“Does Barbad os not fear seafaring privateers in the employ of France or Spain suddenly invading?” Colene Noyes, Saddle Polisher

“Oh, right, shit like this still exists.” Jay Noonan, Ferret Groomer