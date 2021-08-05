Toymaker Mattel has debuted a new Barbie doll in the likeness of a British vaccinologist who developed the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as several other women working in similar fields, to inspire young girls to go into STEM careers. What do you think?

“This will look nice next to my Jonas Salk Transformer.” Oscar Lapinsky, Inhalation Expert

“I can’t wait to make her kiss Ken.” Cindy Kiever, Butterfly Breeder