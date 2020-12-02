America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Barr Announces No Widespread Election Fraud After Clicking Warning Label On Flagged Trump Tweets

WASHINGTON—Breaking with the president on his “rigged election” claims, Attorney General William Barr announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice had discovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud after clicking the warning label on Trump’s flagged tweets. “After a thorough investigation of a link to reliable sources, I can state that there is no evidence of voter fraud that would alter the outcome of the election,” said Barr, adding that he’d gone through hundreds of the president’s tweets disputing the election and uncovered similar labels leading to a two paragraph clarification on each claim. “It took me to a really helpful article from the Associated Press that helped clear things up. Voter fraud is actually super rare in the United States, and even if there were a few isolated incidents, it wouldn’t have affected the outcome of the election. It only took two minutes to debunk the whole thing. I felt kind of silly. We should probably be more concerned about the distrust that this is creating in the U.S. electoral process.” At press time, Barr had backpedaled after stumbling upon a thread from a QAnon supporter.

