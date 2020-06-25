Bayer To Pay $10 Billion In Roundup Settlement

Bayer has agreed to pay $10 billion to settle over 95,000 individual claims that their weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, with $1.25 billion earmarked for future claims of people who developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being exposed to the product. What do you think?
“It’s a sad day in America when a corporation has to be culpable for something.”
Norman Hirsch • Unemployed
“Nobody said there wouldn’t be casualties in the war to banish weeds.”
Leigh Bianco • Incinerator Technician
“I may be dying, but you should see my tomatoes.”
Barry Tapp • Bolt Tightener