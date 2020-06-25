America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bayer To Pay $10 Billion In Roundup Settlement

Vol 56 Issue 25Opinion

Bayer has agreed to pay $10 billion to settle over 95,000 individual claims that their weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, with $1.25 billion earmarked for future claims of people who developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being exposed to the product. What do you think?

“It’s a sad day in America when a corporation has to be culpable for something.”

Norman Hirsch • Unemployed

“Nobody said there wouldn’t be casualties in the war to banish weeds.”

Leigh Bianco • Incinerator Technician

“I may be dying, but you should see my tomatoes.”

Barry Tapp • Bolt Tightener

