Bear Spotted At Disney World Prompts Closure Of Magic Kingdom

A black bear was spotted in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World, leading to a temporary shutdown until it could be captured and removed. What do you think?
“A real one or a cartoon bear?”
Elijah Haines, Term Validator
“I also spotted an 8-foot-tall mouse approaching children.”
Andy Pino, Unemployed
“A little creepy for an adult bear to be so into Disney.”
Janis Chaudhary, Ladder Designer