American Voices

Bear Spotted At Disney World Prompts Closure Of Magic Kingdom

A black bear was spotted in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World, leading to a temporary shutdown until it could be captured and removed. What do you think?

“A real one or a cartoon bear?”

Elijah Haines, Term Validator

Ron DeSantis Announces He Will Live As Slave For One Year To Prove It Not Bad
“I also spotted an 8-foot-tall mouse approaching children.”

Andy Pino, Unemployed

“A little creepy for an adult bear to be so into Disney.”

Janis Chaudhary, Ladder Designer