A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, provoking a wave of insectophobia and raising questions about health and safety during next year’s Olympic Games. What do you think?
“The Olympics were never supposed to be easy.”
Lonna Kedzior • Balcony Designer
“Ah, bedbugs, the most romantic of all infestations.”
Kenneth Toumi • Genetic Therapist
“Insect tourism has completely destroyed Paris’ local charm.”
Danny Fernandez • Unemployed