America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bedbug Panic Sweeps Paris As Infestations Soar Before 2024 Olympics

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, provoking a wave of insectophobia and raising questions about health and safety during next year’s Olympic Games. What do you think?

“The Olympics were never supposed to be easy.”

Lonna Kedzior • Balcony Designer

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: October 6, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
FDA Warns Tying Penis Into Knot Only Prevents 73% Of Pregnancies
Yesterday
Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk
Tuesday 2:16PM

“Ah, bedbugs, the most romantic of all infestations.”

Kenneth Toumi • Genetic Therapist

Advertisement

“Insect tourism has completely destroyed Paris’ local charm.”

Danny Fernandez • Unemployed