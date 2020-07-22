Beefeaters Face Job Cuts For First Time In History

The iconic Tower of London guards, known colloquially as Beefeaters, may face layoffs for the first time in their 545-year history as pandemic closures have created a $123 million shortfall for the charity that runs the historical site. What do you think?

“Goes to show that in a pandemic even the least necessary job on earth isn’t guaranteed.” Nigel Mooney • Postcard Collector

“I know I’m supposed to feel bad about this, but there’s no way the Beefeaters have worse lives than I do.” Shannon Leitz • Coffee Brewer