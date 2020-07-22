America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Beefeaters Face Job Cuts For First Time In History

Vol 56 Issue 29Opinion

The iconic Tower of London guards, known colloquially as Beefeaters, may face layoffs for the first time in their 545-year history as pandemic closures have created a $123 million shortfall for the charity that runs the historical site. What do you think?

“Goes to show that in a pandemic even the least necessary job on earth isn’t guaranteed.”

Nigel MooneyPostcard Collector

“I know I’m supposed to feel bad about this, but there’s no way the Beefeaters have worse lives than I do.”

Shannon LeitzCoffee Brewer

“Listen, it’s tough for street performers everywhere right now, not just in the U.K.”

Phoenix Wiegand • Human Thermometer

