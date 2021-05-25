Belarus ‘Hijacks’ Plane To Arrest Journalist

The Belarus government forced a flight traveling through its airspace from Athens to Lithuania to land in order to arrest a dissident journalist who was on board , sparking international outrage with some labeling it a “ state-sponsored hijacking .” What do you think?

“It’s absolutely unconscionable that a country’s leader would use his power to inconvenience so many travelers.” Karen Leal, Systems Analyst

“At least he got to be the first one off the plane.” Miles Connolly, Feather Plucker