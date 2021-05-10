Belgian Farmer Accidentally Moves French Border

A Belgian farmer inadvertently redrew his country’s border with France by moving a 200-year-old stone border marker into French territory to create a path for his tractor, which gave Belgium an extra 1,000 square meters. What do you think?

“Will the world act, or did it learn nothing from appeasing Hitler?” Kate McCabe, Lectern Sander

“France knew the risks when they didn’t colonize Belgium.” Corey Jenkins, Placard Printer

“Eh, I screw around with the Ohio-Indiana border all the time.” Dave D’Amara, Church Bassist



