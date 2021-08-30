A woman in Belgium has been banned from visiting a chimpanzee at a zoo, with officials saying the 4-year-long friendship, which she called ‘an affair,’ was causing the other chimps to exclude the animal. What do you think?

“Just like a guy not to break up with her face- to- face.” Kaleem Hines, Balloon Popper

“Those fools! Separating them will only fan the flames of their passion.” Chelsea Peterson, Gamemaster