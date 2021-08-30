A woman in Belgium has been banned from visiting a chimpanzee at a zoo, with officials saying the 4-year-long friendship, which she called ‘an affair,’ was causing the other chimps to exclude the animal. What do you think?
“Just like a guy not to break up with her face-to-face.”
Kaleem Hines, Balloon Popper
“Those fools! Separating them will only fan the flames of their passion.”
Chelsea Peterson, Gamemaster
“Well, if they’re still not married after four years, it clearly wasn’t going anywhere.”
Dev Carson, Narrator