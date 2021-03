Celebrated children’s author Beverly Cleary, one of America’s most successful writers with 91 million books sold worldwide and best known for her Ramona Quimby series, has died at 104. What do you think?



“H er books are part of the reason I ride a tiny motorcycle.” Josh Sutton • Paper Pulper

“No! Not before we get Ramona Quimby, Age 104!” Les Gregory • Systems Analyst