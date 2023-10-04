Ben Simmons Posts Video Of Himself Prepping For Season By Sitting On Bench In A Suit

BROOKLYN, NY—In an effort to drum up excitement and show fans that he was taking his preseason training seriously, Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons posted a video to Instagram Wednesday in which he is seen prepping for the season by sitting on the bench in a suit. “You’re gonna see plenty of this in the 2023-24 season,” read the caption accompanying a 10-minute video compilation that showed Simmons sitting courtside in various suits, sweaters, and other street clothes. “It was tough at first because my posture wasn’t great and my pants were bunching up at the knees, but I figured it out and now I’m sitting up great #gametime.” At press time, the Nets announced that Simmons would not be on the bench for several weeks after pulling his hamstring while sitting.

