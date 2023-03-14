We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The local government of Berlin, Germany, will now allow women to go topless at the city’s public swimming pools, like men, following a discrimination complaint by a woman who was thrown out of an open-air pool for sunbathing topless. What do you think?

“I just ho pe this leads to more body part-specific equality around the world.” Nadia Cassettari, Tanning Bed Technician

“But open air provides terrible breast support.” Theodore Verrijssen, Weight Estimator