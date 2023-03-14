America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Berlin To Allow Women To Go Topless In Public Pools

The local government of Berlin, Germany, will now allow women to go topless at the city’s public swimming pools, like men, following a discrimination complaint by a woman who was thrown out of an open-air pool for sunbathing topless. What do you think?

“I just hope this leads to more body part-specific equality around the world.”

Nadia Cassettari, Tanning Bed Technician

“But open air provides terrible breast support.”

Theodore Verrijssen, Weight Estimator

“But what will the children think if they see a woman enjoying basic bodily autonomy?”

Jayden Zeballos, Capsaicin Tester

