Ponzi-scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff is seeking a compassionate release for his renal failure from a 150-year prison sentence for charges that he stole roughly $20 billion from celebrities, charities, financial funds, and average investors. What do you think?
“Imagine how terrible it would be to not only be sentenced to life in prison but to also have to die there.”
Grace McDonnell • Chess Referee
“At least at the end of his life, he expressed deep sympathy for himself and all that he’s suffered.”
Aaron Dennis • Senior Choreographer
“Good, then he can finally give me an update on how my investment is doing.”
Nathan Ridley • Bathroom Tiler