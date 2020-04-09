America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, saying a path to victory was “virtually impossible” after falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden by nearly 300 delegates. What do you think?

“This is going to torpedo his chances of winning Ohio.”

Emma Mortlock • Circus Financier

“This only adds to my concerns about his electability.”

Bob Findon • Button Maker

“I’m just thankful I won’t have to learn another name for the next four years.”

Pierre Appleby • Conceptual Orthodontist

