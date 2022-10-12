On Sept. 30, a conservatives-only dating app called The Right Stuff launched with backing from billionaire Peter Thiel. The following are excerpts from bios of users who have registered on the controversial site.
Arik Stratford
“I decided to give this a shot before kidnapping a child bride.”
Vincent Paladino
“Need a woman to bear me some soldiers for my private militia.”
Jacob Anthony Chansley
“AZ —> WA —> DC —> Federal Prison.”
Ned Henrickson
“Wait, I’m confused. Why do I need to make a profile to watch an Ed Harris movie?”
Svetlana Ivanov
“I want REAL MAN to show me GOOD TIME very CHEAP click NOW for REAL SEX and I show you REAL TITS NOW click NOW rts.cnoiwujd.//sexy.paowksdcn.//rrs I am REAL SEXY GIRL want to give you GOOD PLEASURE DADDY.”
Dennis Emery
“Missionary only.”
Matt Gaetz
“If you’re taking AP Calc with Ms. Siegel, swipe left.”
Patrick Kingsbury
“Please old-fashioned women only. Dream girl is susceptible to typhus and freaks out over electricity.”
Colton Hughes
“I’m weird at sex.”
Jon Hamm
“Hey, don’t tell anyone I’m on here, okay?”
Matt Walsh
“Looking for women 16 to 22. Have your father message me to discuss marriage arrangements.”
Elton Orville
“Must be 5 foot 11, 100 pounds, blonde (medium or long), no tattoos, amazing cook, not a vegetarian, and someone who loves Jesus, likes guns but knows that only men should use them, has no career, doesn’t talk to her family, is ready to raise my children and only leave the house when I permit, is okay with monitored phone access, and is white (obviously).”
Tom Fletcher
“Looking for a nice girl I can share my life with until she bleeds out from birth complications.”
Ben Shapiro
“6’2” if that matters.”
Glenn Curry
“Must love dogs, God, and intimidating election workers.”
Kenny Robinson
“I want a girl who will be down to watch reruns of Tucker Carlson until we fall asleep in separate beds.”
Carl Tether
“I’m looking for a woman who won’t mind being swatted after she breaks up with me and I cyberstalk her for the rest of her life.”
Hank Montgomery
“Must be willing to dress up like AOC and lock me in a chastity cage until I pay my fair share in taxes.”
Garrett Haskins
“Only interested if you lied about your age to register for this site.”
Brad Fredrickson
“Just here to have fun and hang Mike Pence.”
Bill Pellegrino
“Don’t check this app too much, hit me up on the dark web.”
Kenny Barrington
“Where are the women? This site only has dudes.”