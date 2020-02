Your Hometown

Average Number Of Unbearable Interactions When You Leave The House: 2.54 per outing



The Mall: Depressing, inexplicably comforting



Number Of Promotions Former Classmate Has Earned At Local Supermarket Since Being Bagboy Back In High School: 2



Pace At Which 10 Goddamn Years Of Your Life Pass: Just like that



Unshakable Sensation That You Both Belong Here And Are A Stranger Here: Inescapable and oppressive



Cost Of Living: Admission of defeat