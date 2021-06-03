Best Covid Vaccination Giveaways

In the effort to encourage Americans to get a coronavirus vaccine, many businesses and organizations have begun offering free items or lotteries. The Onion provides a roundup of the most popular vaccination giveaways in the country.
Advertisement
- Long John Silver’s: Every person who proves they’ve been vaccinated will receive a Long John Silver’s franchise in Columbus, OH.
- NBA: Five minutes off the bench for any team in a non-playoff game.
- Range Rover: One free Range Rover per day for a year.
- Toms Shoes: For every vaccinated person who buys a pair of shoes, Toms will give a vaccine to an unvaccinated pair of shoes.
- Chick-Fil-A: Free conversion therapy for one child with proof of vaccination.
- Tesla: $500 extra added to cost of vehicle.
- Budweiser: One lucky vaccine recipient will receive a year’s worth of loose grains, hops, yeast, and water.
- Johnson & Johnson: Free blood clots.
- DaVita Kidney Care: Free Wi-Fi for all future dialysis appointments.
- Subway: One handful of Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki Sauce to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.